Central rule revoked in J&K ahead of Omar Abdullah’s swearing-in as CM

Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of the National Conference (NC)-Congress coalition government, the President has revoked the central rule in Jammu and Kashmir.

A notification lifting the nearly five-year long central rule was issued on Sunday evening. Lt Governor Manoj Sinha had on Saturday recommended revocation of the central rule to pave the way for the oath-taking ceremony of the NC leader Omar Abdullah as chief minister and his council of ministers.

J&K was put under the central rule on 31 October 2019. Article 370 providing special status to J&K was abrogated and the state split into two union territories on 5 August 2019.

The gazette notification issued by the Home Ministry on behalf of President Droupadi Murmu said; “In exercise of the powers conferred by Section 73 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act 2019 (34 of 2019) read with Articles 239 and 239A of the Constitution of India, the order dated 31st October 2019 in relation to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir shall stand revoked immediately before the appointment of the Chief Minister under Section 54 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act 2019”.

Omar is likely to be administered the oath by Wednesday.

J&K was without an elected government since 19 June 2018 when the BJP withdrew support to Mehbooba Mufti who was leading the PDP-BJP coalition government. Thereafter, J&K was put under the Governor’s rule till 5 August 2019 when the state’s own Constitution was abolished with the scrapping of Article 370.

Central rule was imposed after application of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act.

Omar Abdullah has already staked the claim for government formation as the combined strength of the alliance has increased to 55 in the house of 90. The BJP won 29 seats.

Before this, J&K has had the history of being under the central rule seven times since 1977.