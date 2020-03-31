The government employees retiring from their services on March 31 will retire on the same day with no extension, the government clarified on Tuesday.

They will retire from the service on the same day irrespective of whether they are working from home or office, the government clarified.

The announcement was made by the Department of Personnel and Training through an office memorandum on Tuesday.

In view of the unprecedented situation arising out of countrywide lockdown declared by the government consequent to the outbreak of COVID-19, it is clarified that the central government employees who are attaining the age of superannuation on March 31, 2020, in terms of Fundamental Rule 56 and due to retire, shall retire from Central government service on March 31, 2020, irrespective of whether they are working from home or office,” the order said.

Most of the government officers are providing their services to the concerned departments and ministries since March 24 after the nationwide lockdown was imposed.

Almost all the government, as well as private company’s staffs, are doing work from home.