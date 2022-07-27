Central govt develops Rashtriya Puruskar Portal to ensure transparency in awards

To bring together all awards of various ministries, departments and agencies of the Government under one platform, a common Rashtriya Puruskar Portal has been developed by the Government of India.

This has been done to ensure transparency in which the Puruskar Portal (https://awards.gov.in) facilitates every citizen or organisation to nominate individuals/organisations for various Awards instituted by the Government of India.

Currently, nominations and recommendations for the following Awards are open which includes:

Padma Awards- Last date is 15/09/2022

Kaushalacharya Awards- Last date is 30/07/2022

National Award for Senior Citizens -Vayoshreshtha Samman- Last date is 18/08/2022

National Award for Individual Excellence 2021- Last date is 28/08/2022

National Award for Individual Excellence 2022- Last date is 28/08/2022

National Awards for Institutions Engaged in Empowering Persons with Disabilities-2021- Last date is 28/08/2022

National Awards for Institutions Engaged in Empowering Persons with Disabilities-2022- Last date is 28/08/2022

National CSR Awards- Last date is 31/07/2022

Nari Shakti Puraskar- Last date is 31/10/2022

Subhash Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar- Last date is 31/08/2022

National Awards for e-Governance- Last date is 31/07/2022

Sardar Patel National Unity Award- Last date is 31/07/2022

National Awards for Outstanding Services in the Field of Prevention of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse- Last date is 30/07/2022

Jeevan Raksha Padak – Last date is 30/09/2022