Central govt develops Rashtriya Puruskar Portal to ensure transparency in awards

To bring together all awards of various ministries, departments and agencies of the Government under one platform, a common Rashtriya Puruskar Portal has been developed by the Government of India.
This has been done to ensure transparency in which the Puruskar Portal (https://awards.gov.in) facilitates every citizen or organisation to nominate individuals/organisations for various Awards instituted by the Government of India.
Currently, nominations and recommendations for the following Awards are open which includes:
Padma Awards- Last date is 15/09/2022
Kaushalacharya Awards- Last date is 30/07/2022
National Award for Senior Citizens -Vayoshreshtha Samman- Last date is 18/08/2022
National Award for Individual Excellence 2021- Last date is 28/08/2022
National Award for Individual Excellence 2022- Last date is 28/08/2022
National Awards for Institutions Engaged in Empowering Persons with Disabilities-2021- Last date is 28/08/2022
National Awards for Institutions Engaged in Empowering Persons with Disabilities-2022- Last date is 28/08/2022
National CSR Awards- Last date is 31/07/2022
Nari Shakti Puraskar- Last date is 31/10/2022
Subhash Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar- Last date is 31/08/2022
National Awards for e-Governance- Last date is 31/07/2022
Sardar Patel National Unity Award- Last date is 31/07/2022
National Awards for Outstanding Services in the Field of Prevention of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse- Last date is 30/07/2022
Jeevan Raksha Padak – Last date is 30/09/2022