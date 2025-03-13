Central government brings new unified Immigration Bill

With a twin-objective — to underscore India as a more hospitable destination for global visitors and to tackle modern-day security challenges — the Central government has introduced the Immigration and Foreigners Bill of 2025. A seminal piece of legislation, the Bill is designed to reform and streamline the nation’s immigration framework.

This forward-thinking measure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government, seeks to fortify national security while fostering economic prosperity and ensuring effortless access for legitimate foreign visitors; be they professionals, scholars, business magnates, tourists, or those in quest of medical care.

Advertisement

This legislation undertakes the consolidation of provisions from four distinct statutes — namely, the Passport (Entry into India) Act of 1920, the Registration of Foreigners Act of 1939, the Foreigners Act of 1946, and the Immigration (Carriers’ Liability) Act of 2000.

Advertisement

These antiquated laws, relics of bygone era, are now set to be replaced by a singular, harmonised legal framework, emblematic of India’s broader endeavours to simplify governance.

Also, the Bill seeks to improve the ease of conducting business, and reduce compliance burdens.

Among the salient features of this Bill are its provisions for a reformed visa regime, wherein streamlined processes for various visa categories — such as tourist, business, and medical visas — are poised to render the entry, sojourn, and departure of bona-fide travellers a seamless experience.

The legislation also aims to stimulate the nation’s economy by facilitating smoother travel processes, thereby enhancing tourism — including emerging field of medical tourism — as well as expanding business opportunities.

Essential to this initiative is the establishment of a Bureau of Immigration, an institution vested with the authority to administer immigration matters with greater efficacy.

With its uncompromising emphasis on national security, the Bill mandates the possession of valid travel documents for entry and exit into and out of India.

The new Bill makes immigration officials empowered to seek essential information from travellers, whilst transportation carriers are obligated to furnish passenger details in accordance with prevailing international standards.

And, measures to monitor overstaying foreign nationals are likewise reinforced, as hotels, universities, hospitals, and other institutions are required to report the presence of foreign guests under their care.

Furthermore, the Bill alleviates the compliance burden on legitimate stakeholders by enabling the compounding of specific infractions. More importantly, the fact that this legislation remains wholly unconnected to matters concerning the grant of citizenship, focusing solely on the regulation of foreign entrants.

This Bill, in balancing the imperatives of national security with the imperative to stimulate economic growth, stands as a landmark in India’s immigration policy.