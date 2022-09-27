Follow Us:
Central Bank of India organizes ‘Vigilance Awareness Week’

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | September 27, 2022 7:10 pm

Central Bank of India

representational image (Twitter photo)

Sunil Arora, Chief Vigilance Officer of Central Bank Of India along with Zonal Head Delhi J S Sawhney, on Tuesday, organised one Walkathon along-with staff of the bank. 

He conducted a meeting of the staff in which he emphasized on need of awareness among  staff against corruption in day to day routine and told about the different activities which would be  performed during the campaign i.e.  

Commencement of VAW-2022 with taking of integrity pledge on 31.10.2022  To conduct various sensitization programs for employees by inviting eminent  personalities  

Arrange different programs in schools/colleges against corruption  Organising Walkathon, Marathon,Street Play etc which have visibility and mass  appeal across society  

