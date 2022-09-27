Central Bank of India organizes ‘Vigilance Awareness Week’

Sunil Arora, Chief Vigilance Officer of Central Bank Of India along with Zonal Head Delhi J S Sawhney, on Tuesday, organised one Walkathon along-with staff of the bank.

He conducted a meeting of the staff in which he emphasized on need of awareness among staff against corruption in day to day routine and told about the different activities which would be performed during the campaign i.e.

– Commencement of VAW-2022 with taking of integrity pledge on 31.10.2022 – To conduct various sensitization programs for employees by inviting eminent personalities

– Arrange different programs in schools/colleges against corruption – Organising Walkathon, Marathon,Street Play etc which have visibility and mass appeal across society