Central agencies launch probe into alleged extremist links of MEC 7 in Kerala

The central intelligence agencies have reportedly initiated investigations into the activities and operations of the Multi-Exercise Combination (MEC 7), a fitness training initiative based in Kerala’s Malabar region.

The central probe agencies began the investigation following allegations that organizations such as the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), Jamaat-e-Islami, and the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) are linked to MEC 7.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] has raised concerns about the growing influence of MEC 7 in the Malabar region.

CPI(M) Kozhikode District Secretary P Mohanan, speaking to a Malayalam news channel, alleged that religious fundamentalist groups are behind MEC 7.

He noted that while the initiative began with good intentions, it is now being exploited by terrorist organizations and extremist forces.

Last month, during a public meeting at the CPI(M) area conference in Taliparamba, Mohanan claimed that Jamaat-e-Islami is conducting physical exercise programs in many areas with the support of PFI workers.

He alleged that these activities serve as a cover for extremist interventions by the organization.

Concerns have also been voiced by Sunni leaders. Muhammdali Kinalur, Kozhikode district secretary of the Sunni Yuvajana Sangham (SYS), expressed suspicion about the motives behind MEC 7.

He compared the initiative to the early days of the National Development Front (NDF), which, he alleged, used traditional martial arts like kalari and exercise to attract youth.

Perode Abdurrahman Saqafi, another Sunni leader, accused Jamaat-e-Islami of using kalari and exercise programs to undermine Sunni ideals.

Similarly, SYS state general secretary Abdul Hakkim Azhari criticized the initiative, alleging that it disrupts family values, particularly targeting women through WhatsApp groups under the pretext of exercise.

However, MEC 7 organizers have dismissed these allegations as baseless. Bava Arakkal, the ambassador of MEC 7, emphasized the program’s transparency, highlighting the involvement of retired military, police, and judicial personnel.

“Our program is conducted openly in public spaces and aims solely at promoting health and fitness,” he said.

MEC 7, developed in 2012 by P Salahudeen, an ex-paramilitary officer from Malappuram, has grown from a small initiative to a popular fitness trend among people of all ages in Malabar region.