CENJOWS, MCMM sign MoU to boost indigenisation & standardisation for Indian Defence Forces

In a positive step bolstering indigenisation capabilities, the Centre for Joint Warfare Studies (CENJOWS), the tri-services think tank under HQ Integrated Defence Staff, Ministry of Defence signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Military College of Material Management (MCMM), at Sita Pahari, Jabalpur.

The inking of the MoU will lead to the establishment of the ‘MCMM Chair of Excellence’ at CENJOWS, streamlining research on establishing standardised protocols and processes for quality assurance, control, user trials of munitions for Indian Army. The MoU was signed by Lt Gen Sanjay Sethi, Commandant MCMM and Maj Gen (Dr) Ashok Kumar, DG CENJOWS, here today.

Speaking on the occasion, Maj Gen (Dr) Ashok Kumar emphasised the significance of leveraging research to infuse development for policy-oriented recommendations that would establish grounds for standardisation for the tri-services. Lt Gen Sanjay Sethi, highlighted a shared vision for both the institutions to generate synergies for a self-reliant India.

The deal will include a study which will focus on developing comprehensive QA/QC protocols, enhancing procurement and contracting frameworks, establishing standardised methodologies to streamline assistance and creating inspection, proof, and certification standards specific to the Indian Army.

Furthermore, the MCMM and CENJOWS will organise workshops, seminars and discussions for various stakeholders to provide momentum for fostering indigenisation. The study will also document the efforts fostering indigenisation and Aatmanirbharta, while meeting tri-services requirements.