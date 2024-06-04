Celebrations erupt at BJP offices in Delhi on elections results

Celebrations began in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) camp on Tuesday evening with the party workers and supporters blowing shankhs to herald the poll outcome reflecting giving figures for the party and the National Democratic Alliance and dancing to the drum (dhol) beats.

large number of party workers, supporters and leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party president JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah, were present on the occasion.

Both PM Modi and Nadda addressed the gathering and took part in the celebrations.

The party workers congratulated the senior leadership of the party and exchanged sweets with each other to celebrate the occasion.

Similar scenes were visible at the Delhi unit office of the saffron party at the Pandit Pant Marg where the party leaders celebrated with offering special sweets in the shape of BJP’s symbol Lotus flower.

The party workers also burst crackers and held BJP flags expressing their joy over the poll results.

Meanwhile, expressing joy, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said that the people of Delhi have created history by giving an unprecedented 7-0 victory to the BJP for the third consecutive time.

He said it was made possible by the people who completely rejected the alleged corruption of Arvind Kejriwal and the opportunism of Congress, Sachdeva added.

He said since 1952, Delhi has never elected the same for three consecutive Lok Sabha elections, but this time, it has expressed confidence in PM Modi and voted for the saffron party’s candidates.

He hit out at the AAP alleging that despite efforts and spreading illusions to woo the voters, the party was rejected by the people of Delhi.