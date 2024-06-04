LS polls: BJP secures significant victory in Chhattisgarh

The Bharatiya Janata Party has secured a significant victory in Lok Sabha polls in Chhattisgarh. Out of 11 seats, the BJP has clinched victory on nine seats and has maintained a lead in one seat.

This performance marks an improvement for the BJP as compared to the 2019 elections when it won nine out of the 11 seats in the state. The lone victory for the Congress comes from Korba Lok Sabha seat, where candidate Jyotsna Mahant emerged victorious.

Kanker Lok Sabha is witnessing the most closely contested battle in Chhattisgarh, where BJP candidate Bhojraj Nag gained 597,624 votes, closely followed by Congress candidate Biresh Thakur with 595,740 votes.

Advertisement

Nag is leading by 1884 votes. The Congress has alleged the rejection of 1,800 postal ballots and may demand a recount. Voting for the Kanker seat saw a turnout of 73.50 per cent, took place on April 26 with nine candidates in the fray.

BJP candidate from Raipur Brijmohan Agrawal has established a significant lead, garnering over one million votes, while Congress candidate Vikas Upadhyay trails with around 568,000 votes.

The BJP has also secured victories in other key constituencies such as Janjgir-Champa, Bastar, Surguja, Mahasamund, and Raigarh. In Durg, BJP candidate Vijay Baghel leads with over 400,000 votes against Congress candidate Rajendra Sahu.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has expressed gratitude to the people for their support and credited the hard work of party workers and leaders.

Chhattisgarh BJP president Kiran Singh Deo hailed the victory as a historic mandate in favor of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

He attributed the victory to the unwavering faith of party workers in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and expressed gratitude to the people of the state for reaffirming India’s pride on the global stage.