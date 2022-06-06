Celebrations of 8-year rule reflect BJP’s insensitivity: Cong, AAP

The Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), on Monday, accused the BJP government of exposing its insensitivity by organising celebrations of its eight-year rule while innocent men and women in Kashmir were being killed in targeted attacks by terrorists.

In a hard-hitting statement, senior AAP leader Harsh Dev Singh said while Jammu and Kashmir continues to bleed, the BJP has chosen to hold festivities to celebrate eight years of its rule further antagonising the masses. Celebrations by the saffron brigade have come as a rude jolt to the common people including the supporters and allies of the BJP.

Ridiculing the BJP for its “fictional account” of achievements and holding carnivals to mark the completion of its eight years in power at a time when the party faced the severest confidence crisis, Singh said it was unfortunate that the BJP was downplaying the prevalent crisis in J&K. The BJP government has failed to respond appropriately to Pakistan sponsoring the ongoing targeted killings.

Accusing the BJP of indulging in self-trace and self-adulation, Singh called upon the Modi Government to accept the challenge to provide jobs to youth, relief to farmers, justice to under-employed youth, respite to middle classes from rising prices, freedom from corruption and criminalization of society and accountability and transparency in government’s functioning.

JKPCC chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma, taking a dig at the BJP for the celebrations of eight years of the Modi Government, said it shows the insensitivity of the BJP towards the killing of the innocent in Kashmir.

The ruling party is celebrating eight years of the BJP government while innocent are getting killed and minorities are fleeing from Kashmir. “The insensitiveness of ruling BJP is very unfortunate and shows its lack of pain and concern towards the innocent sufferings and the worrisome situation in Kashmir, he added.