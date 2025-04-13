Ambedkar Jayanti to be celebrated at Prerna Sthal on Monday

The celebrations of the 135th Ambedkar Jayanti to commemorate the birth anniversary of father of the Indian Constitution Dr BR Ambedkar will be held at the Prerna Sthal, Parliament House lawns on Monday.

The event is being organised by Dr Ambedkar Foundation (DAF) on behalf of the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

The celebrations will begin with a floral tribute ceremony to Dr Ambedkar by esteemed dignitaries including President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhnakhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, other Ministers, Parliamentarians and other invited guests including scholars, students, as per the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

“After that, the event will be open to the public until 12 pm. For the open event, the DAF will facilitate those who will be paying their respects to Dr Ambedkar,” it said.

Special bus services have been arranged by the DAF for the public to visit Dr Ambedkar National Memorial (DANM) to pay their respect to the great leader. Mahaparinirvan Bhoomi, the DANM, is located at 26, Alipur Road, New Delhi.

Notably, the DAF was constituted to disseminate the message and ideologies of Dr Ambedkar. In 1991, a Centenary Celebration Committee of Dr Ambedkar was constituted. This committee decided to set up DAF. On March 24, 1992, DAF, an autonomous body was established under the aegis of the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, to disperse programmes and activities for furthering the visions and thoughts of Dr Ambedkar on a pan-Indian scale.

The DANM is dedicated to preserving and showcasing the life, work, and contributions of Dr Ambedkar. The DANM museum houses a collection of personal belongings, photographs, letters, and documents related to Dr Ambedkar’s life, including his education, social reform movements, and political career. There are also audio-visual exhibits to showcase his speeches and interviews.