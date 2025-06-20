Over 20,000 to take part in International Yoga Day celebrations in Delhi

On the International Yoga day on Saturday, over 20,000 participants are expected to perform yoga at 11 locations in Delhi. The Delhi government has made elaborate arrangements for the day at each location each led by a minister or an MP.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will perform Yoga at Yamuna Riverfront in Sonia Vihar while Home Minister Ashish Sood will participate in a Yoga event at Chhatrasal stadium at 6 am.

The other venues include Chhatrasal Stadium, Thyagaraj Stadium, East Vinod Nagar Sports Complex, Jhilmil Sports Complex, Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Bawana, Prahladpur Sports Complex, Bharat Nagar Sports Complex, Najafgarh Stadium, Sector-6 Dwarka Cricket Ground and Ashok Nagar Hockey Stadium.

Meanwhile, Ashish Sood informed that Chhatrasal Stadium has been selected as the main venue, where around 10,000 participants will engage in yoga practice, supported by 5,000 volunteers from the Bharatiya Yog Sansthan while the rest 10 venues will host approximately 1,000 participants.

To ensure safety on the occasion, the Delhi Police will handle security and traffic management and the major venues will feature CCTV surveillance, traffic signages, colour-coded parking passes (Red, Green, Yellow), and special arrangements for emergency services, Sood elaborated.

Notably, the first edition of the International Yoga Day was celebrated in 2015. After that India has led the celebration globally under the aegis of the Ministry of AYUSH, with active support from state governments, Indian missions abroad, and UN agencies.

This year marks the 11 International Day of Yoga, to be celebrated on the theme, “Yoga for One Earth, One Health”. The theme echoes a vital truth about the interconnectedness of health, sustainability, and the environment—aligning with India’s “One Earth, One Family, One Future” vision highlighted during its G20 presidency.