Celebrating women with THESE quotes on International Women’s Day

Fouzia Dastango on breaking into male bastions
On the occasion of International Women’s day, the emphasis is on women shattering barriers and defying norms.
As we gear to tell the women of our lives how much they mean to us, here’s a list of quotes about Women’s Day.
While every day is women's day, we dedicate a day of the year to celebrate their presence in our lives. Be it our mothers, daughters, sisters, friends, or acquaintances, International Women's Day is about all the special women in our lives.
History is a testament that women are capable of changing the world. With the bond of sisterhood and support from her loved ones, no task is herculean for a woman. These quotes by renowned personalities reaffirm the strength, power, and resilience of a woman. This Women’s Day, let the women around you know what they mean to you.
