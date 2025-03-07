Celebrating women with THESE quotes on International Women’s Day

While every day is women’s day, we dedicate a day of the year to celebrate their presence in our lives. Be it our mothers, daughters, sisters, friends, or acquaintances, International Women’s Day is about all the special women in our lives. As we gear to tell the women of our lives how much they mean to us, here’s a list of quotes about Women’s Day.

“There is no limit to what we, as women, can accomplish.” -Michelle Obama.

“We need women at all levels, including the top, to change the dynamic, reshape the conversation, to make sure women’s voices are heard and heeded, not overlooked and ignored.” -Sheryl Sandberg.

“Friends. Sisters. Mothers. Professors. When women affirm women, it unlocks our power. It gives us permission to shine brighter.” -Elaine Welteroth.

“We realize the importance of our voices only when we are silenced.” -Malala Yousafzai.

“Above all, be the heroine of your life. Not the victim.” -Nora Ephron.

“Well-behaved women rarely make history.” -Eleanor Roosevelt.

“I stand on the sacrifices of a million women before me thinking what can I do to make this mountain taller so the women after me can see farther – legacy” – Rupi Kaur.

“I can promise you that women working together – linked, informed, and educated – can bring peace and prosperity to this forsaken planet.” -Isabel Allende.

“I will always be the girl who believed she could make it to the moon, in a world that still debates whether girls should have an education and whether women should have reproductive rights.” -Alaa Murabit.

“Feminism isn’t about making women strong. Women are already strong. It’s about changing the way the world perceives that strength.” -G.D. Anderson.

History is a testament that women are capable of changing the world. With the bond of sisterhood and support from her loved ones, no task is herculean for a woman. These quotes by renowned personalities reaffirm the strength, power, and resilience of a woman. This Women’s Day, let the women around you know what they mean to you.