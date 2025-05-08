CEC meets BJP leadership as part of ongoing initiative to enhance electoral process

As part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen and improve the electoral process in the country, officials from the Election Commission of India (ECI) met with the leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, held a meeting with senior BJP leaders, including BJP National President JP Nadda, at the Election Commission headquarters in New Delhi.

According to an official statement, the meeting was part of a series of interactions the ECI is conducting with leadership of various national and state-level political parties.

“These interactions address a long-felt need for constructive discussions, enabling national and state party presidents to share their suggestions and concerns directly with the Commission,” the statement read.

The initiative aligns with the ECI’s broader vision of strengthening democratic processes by engaging all stakeholders within the framework of the existing legal structure.

So far, the ECI has conducted a total of 4,719 all-party meetings under this initiative including 40 meetings at the CEO level, 800 at the DEO level, and 3,879 by EROs, engaging more than 28,000 representatives from various political parties, the statement added.