CEC lauds officials for successful conduct of LS polls

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar on Friday wrote a letter to all DEOs, ROs, CPs and SPs, expressing his deep appreciation for their performance and leadership in the successful conduct of the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

He also lauded the entire election machinery under them for making this biggest democratic exercise a resounding success.

In his letter addressed to them, the CEC said, “The successful completion of a General Election to Lok Sabha 2024, the largest democracy in the world, creates huge electoral surpluses in a challenged democratic space worldwide. The design of the Indian election is such that it moves all relevant statutory and legal actions to be performed (at an assembly and constituency level, broken down further into sectors and the polling stations) entirely by the teams at the district levels.”

“I write to express deep appreciation as well as gratitude, on behalf of the Commission, for discharging the core responsibility as RO/ DEO through the highest moral construct of self-regulation and self-motivation, both with promptitude and accuracy. As a service senior, I step out of my institutional comfort zone, to say that the conduct of General Elections in India has tested your capabilities to deal with both the volume and complexity of materials and situations,” he said.

The CEC further said, “I expect you to document the challenges, the responses, the success stories and also volunteer to be our training and capacity building resource for national and international training programs, as world over, those would be in demand for such experience sharing. I would also request you to convey sincere appreciation and thanks to the Commission to the entire election machinery in your district.”

Lok Sabha elections were held in seven phases between 19th April and 1st June.