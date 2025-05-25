CDS visits Udhampur, Chandimandir military stations post Operation Sindoor

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan on Sunday visited the Indian Army’s Northern Command at Udhampur in Jammu & Kashmir and the Western Command at Chandimandir Military Station in Haryana.

During his visit, the CDS interacted with Army Commanders, Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma and Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar, along with senior Staff Officers actively involved in the planning and execution of Operation Sindoor. He also conducted a strategic review and operational assessment of the Northern and Western theatres.

At Udhampur, the CDS was briefed on the Northern Army’s success in neutralising the terror network and adversary assets that supported terrorism, as well as the countermeasures taken to protect military assets and civilian populations during Operation Sindoor. He was also apprised of the efforts made by the Northern Army to rehabilitate civilians from border areas targeted by the adversary.

The Northern Army Commander gave an update on the continued operational and logistics preparedness of the Northern Army and assured the CDS of its commitment in protecting the borders, while also launching an all-out effort to eradicate terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

At Chandimandir, a comprehensive brief on the kinetic & non-kinetic punitive response during Operation Sindoor was given by the Western Army Commander. A detailed overview of the operational environment, defence preparedness, and key outcomes of the operation was provided, while underscoring the prevailing security situation along the Western borders.

Inputs on technological infusion and enhanced logistics capability, contributing to high operational efficiency, real-time situational awareness, and strengthening the military capability of the Western Army were also highlighted. The CDS was also given an insight into Veterans’ Care and Medicare facilities extended to serving and retired personnel, reflecting the Indian Army’s firm commitment to the welfare of those who serve the national cause.

General Chauhan, while paying homage to the martyrs of Operation Sindoor, lauded the valour, resolve, precision, and discipline of all ranks. He acknowledged the operational excellence achieved by the field formations responsible for the Northern and Western borders in Jammu & Kashmir and Punjab.

The CDS commended the overall synergy and timely accomplishment of operational tasks under challenging conditions. He emphasised the importance of continued vigilance, jointness, and synergy across the Services to address evolving threats. He exhorted them to render a helping hand in the rehabilitation of civilians targeted by the adversary.