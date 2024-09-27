CDS Gen Chauhan stresses need for future strategic leaders

Highlighting the need for future strategic leaders, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan said that they are the need of the hour to augment quick decision-making in today’s technology-driven battlespace, where timelines are shrinking rapidly. Gen. Chauhan was addressing the audience during the conclusion ceremony of the Tri-Services Future Warfare Course here on Friday.

In a press release issued by the Ministry of Defence, the CDS emphasised that artificial intelligence, machine learning, advancements in stealth technology, hypersonics, and robotics will dictate the character of future wars.

“A dynamic security environment, coupled with the proliferation of niche technologies, the changing character of warfare, and lessons learnt from recent and ongoing conflicts, necessitates the preparation of future leaders who should be able to appreciate the nuances of modern warfare,” he was quoted in the release.

Detailing the course, the release stated that it focused on key areas related to future warfare; future trends, air and space warfare, non-kinetic warfare, maritime operations, and multi-domain operations. Key outcomes include integrated operational concepts, enhanced joint force capabilities, advanced technologies for future battlefields, and strengthened tri-service cooperation, thus enabling the participants to lead and shape the future of warfare, ensuring a unified and effective response to emerging challenges.

Gen. Chauhan, along with the Vice Chiefs of the three services, was briefed on the outcomes of the week-long course, and deliberations were carried out on the contours of the subsequent courses.