CDS Gen Anil Chauhan highlights youth’s role in India’s future

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan on Monday emphasized the significant role India’s youth will play in shaping the country’s future, noting that 27% of India’s population is composed of young minds.

He was addressing cadets at the ongoing National Cadets Corps (NCC) Republic Day Camp 2025.

Advertisement

Reaffirming Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, General Chauhan highlighted that the youth hold the key to India’s future.

Advertisement

He also acknowledged the NCC cadets’ contributions to various government and social initiatives, such as Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam, Puneet Sagar Abhiyan, Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat Camps, and their impressive achievements in the Mavlankar Shooting Championship.

The CDS pointed out that January is a month of national importance, with significant days like Youth Day, Veterans’ Day, Army Day, and Republic Day all falling in this period. He concluded his address by urging the NCC cadets to strive for excellence, remain resilient, and stay optimistic in life.

His speech ended with the recitation of the motivational poem “Lahron Se Darker Nauka Paar Nahi Hoti, Koshish Karne Walo Ki Haar Nahi Hoti” by Sohan Lal Dwivedi.

During the event, General Chauhan also reviewed a ‘Guard of Honour’ presented by cadets from all three wings of the NCC. He was treated to a band display by the Newman College (Girls) Band from Kerala and inspected the ‘Flag Area,’ where cadets showcased social awareness themes.

The CDS was also briefed about the NCC’s history, training, and achievements during his visit to the ‘Hall of Fame.’