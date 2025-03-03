CDS Gen Anil Chauhan embarks on official visit to Australia to strengthen defence ties

In a significant move towards bolstering defence cooperation between India and Australia, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan is scheduled to embark on a three-day official visit to Australia. This visit underscores the deepening military collaboration between the two nations under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

A statement from the Ministry of Defence stated that during his visit, Gen Chauhan will engage in extensive discussions with senior officials from the Australian Department of Defence and the military leadership of the Australian Defence Force (ADF). Key meetings will include interactions with Australia’s Chief of Defence Force General Admiral David Johnston, Secretary of Defence Greg Moriarty, and the Chiefs of the three Services.

A crucial part of the CDS’s itinerary includes a visit to the Force Command Headquarters, where he will gain insights into Australia’s operational command structure and explore avenues for joint military operations. Additionally, Gen Chauhan will hold discussions with the Australian Fleet Commander and the Joint Operations Commander, further enhancing the synergy between the two defence forces.

In line with India’s commitment to professional military training and education, Gen Chauhan is also scheduled to visit the prestigious Australian Defence College, wherein he will address senior officers on strategic challenges in the Indo-Pacific region, an area of shared strategic interest for both nations.

As part of his engagement with Australia’s strategic community, the CDS will chair a roundtable discussion at the Lowy Institute, Australia’s premier think tank. The discussion will focus on defence cooperation, emerging security challenges, and India’s role in maintaining stability in the Indo-Pacific.

This high-profile visit reflects the growing engagement between India and Australia in defence and security, reinforcing the two nations’ commitment to fostering greater cooperation and regional stability. The deepening military ties are expected to pave the way for enhanced joint operations, strategic dialogue, and capacity-building initiatives in the future.