CCTV cameras soon in big villages: Haryana CM

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said that CCTV cameras will be installed in the big villages of the state from the point of view of security. Interacting with the people in Dhatir village of Palwal district during a Jan Samvad programme on Wednesday, the CM said that a decision in regard with its arrangement will be taken soon. He said the work of installing street lights in 750 villages with more than 10,000 population will also be done.

Khattar said the state government is working with the spirit of Antyodaya. “Today the intention of the central government and the state government is clear in matters of development,” he added. Referring to Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, the CM said that it has safeguarded the health of the women and today crores of women of the country have been relieved of smoke under this scheme. Describing the Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) as permanent protection of poor people, the Chief Minister said that according to the 2011 census, 15 lakh Ayushman cards were made in the state, but after the PPP was made, the names of 14.5 lakh people have been added to it.