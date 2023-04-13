CCTV cameras soon in big villages: Haryana CM

Interacting with the people in Dhatir village of Palwal district during a Jan Samvad programme on Wednesday, the CM said that a decision in regard with its arrangement will be taken soon. He said the work of installing street lights in 750 villages with more than 10,000 population will also be done.
Referring to Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, the CM said that it has safeguarded the health of the women and today crores of women of the country have been relieved of smoke under this scheme.
Describing the Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) as permanent protection of poor people, the Chief Minister said that according to the 2011 census, 15 lakh Ayushman cards were made in the state, but after the PPP was made, the names of 14.5 lakh people have been added to it.
Referring to the Chirag Yojana, the CM said under the scheme, if any promising child studies in a private school, the government will give Rs 700 to a child from Class I to Class V, Rs 900 to a child from Class VI to VIII and Rs 1100 to a child from Class IX to XII. Khattar said the state government would give grants for development works on the basis of population in each village.