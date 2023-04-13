Follow Us:
CCTV cameras soon in big villages: Haryana CM

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar said that CCTV cameras will be installed in the big villages of the state from the point of view of security

Statesman News Service | Chandigarh | April 13, 2023 1:17 pm

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (Photo: SNS)

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said that CCTV cameras will be installed in the big villages of the state from the point of view of security.

Interacting with the people in Dhatir village of Palwal district during a Jan Samvad programme on Wednesday, the CM said that a decision in regard with its arrangement will be taken soon. He said the work of installing street lights in 750 villages with more than 10,000 population will also be done.

Khattar said the state government is working with the spirit of Antyodaya. “Today the intention of the central government and the state government is clear in matters of development,” he added.

Referring to Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, the CM said that it has safeguarded the health of the women and today crores of women of the country have been relieved of smoke under this scheme.

Describing the Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) as permanent protection of poor people, the Chief Minister said that according to the 2011 census, 15 lakh Ayushman cards were made in the state, but after the PPP was made, the names of 14.5 lakh people have been added to it.

He said there were 450 BPL cards in Dhatir village in December and now 350 more BPL cards have been added. Also, 3,598 Ayushman cards have been made and so far, 17 people have taken advantage of it.

Referring to the Chirag Yojana, the CM said under the scheme, if any promising child studies in a private school, the government will give Rs 700 to a child from Class I to Class V, Rs 900 to a child from Class VI to VIII and Rs 1100 to a child from Class IX to XII. Khattar said the state government would give grants for development works on the basis of population in each village.

