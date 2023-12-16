700 CCTV cameras, QRTs to regulate New Year influx of pilgrims at Vaishnodevi shrine

To regulate the influx of pilgrims during the New Year, more than 700 CCTV cameras have been installed and security tightened at the Vaishnodevi shrine. Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) will also be deployed on the route.

Chief executive officer of Shri Mata Vaishnodevi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) Anshul Garg on Saturday held a comprehensive review of security and operational preparedness for hassle-free pilgrimage during the new year. Senior officers of security agencies and also stakeholders were present in the meeting.

The CEO stressed the need for synergy between all stakeholders as a large number of pilgrims from various parts of the country are expected to visit the shrine.

Laying focus on smooth regulation of pilgrims, he said that apart from deployment of security personnel, CCTVs will be acting as watchdogs on the 13 kms route from the Bhawan to the base town of Katra.

Besides, it will be ensured that the pilgrims before embarking on the yatra, wear the valid RFID card at all times as they are linked with various facilities and no pilgrim shall be allowed to start the yatra without a valid RFID card.

He further enjoined upon representatives of security agencies deployed at all entry points to remain more vigilant so that no pilgrim without frisking and registration enters the track.

Garg stressed for action on diverse fronts for hassle free pilgrimage by effective crowd management, augmentation of holding areas on the track and in Katra town, working out plans for decongestion of the entire track, particularly the area at Bhawan having facilities like lockers, washrooms and waiting halls, strict regulation of entry, exit routes at Bhawan and all time surveillance through dedicated CCTV network of over 700 cameras.

The CEO also reviewed various components of the disaster management measures and directed to make regular announcements for the decongestion of the crowd on the track.

Mohammad Suleman Choudhary, DIG Udhampur-Reasi Police Range, highlighted major challenges for the deployed security forces in coming days for managing the expected influx of pilgrims on New Year.

He briefed that additional forces shall be deployed in and around Katra and on the track enroute Bhawan in coordination with other security agencies to ensure fool-proof security and effective Yatra management.

SSP Reasi and Commandant CRPF presented a detailed security grid to be put in place and discussed various security measures.