Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has said that CBSE board results can be declared by August 15. The results of both class 10 and 12 will be declared at an interval of just a few days.

However, the decision to open schools will be taken after August keeping in mind the current COVID-19 situation. At present, the Ministry of Human Resource Development has not set any date for reopening schools.

Nishank said during a discussion “We hope that the results of both 10th and 12th class will be declared by August 15. These include the results of previous exams and the results of examinations in July.”

On the issue of reopening of schools, Nishank said “after August the process of opening schools will be started.”

A final decision in this regard will be taken only after assessing the prevailing conditions. According to the HRD ministry, after August, new sessions will also start in universities.

Meanwhile, the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi has also written to the HRD ministry on the subject of reopening schools. Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia said in the letter, “Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said some time ago that we have to learn to live with coronavirus. So it would be better to open schools with proper safety measures.”

Sisodia said that first of all, we have to assure every child that they are important to us. Everyone has equal rights over the physical and intellectual environment of his school. Education cannot progress beyond online classes only. It would be impossible to pursue education only by calling older children to school and keeping younger children at home.

Several private schools have also suggested measures to the HRD ministry to open schools and safety in schools during this period. However, the ministry is not in a hurry to reopen schools at present. According to senior officials of the ministry, at present, preparations are being made to conduct the remaining board exams.

The pending CBSE Board examinations for Class 10 and 12 are scheduled to be held between July 1-15.

The exams which were postponed in view of the coronavirus lockdown, will be conducted at 15,000 centres across the country instead of 3,000 centres planned earlier.

The decision has been taken to ensure social distancing at exam centres and minimise travel for students.

Wearing of masks by teachers, staff and students is mandatory. The examination centres must have the provision of thermal screening and sanitizer while following social distancing norms.

The Centre has further directed that the examination schedules should be in a staggered manner.

Also, the Government has asked states to arrange special buses for transportation of students to examination centres.

Meanwhile, Class 10 and 12 students, who have moved to their home districts or other places during the lockdown can appear for their pending CBSE board examinations from their home districts or current place of stay, as the case might be.