CBSE Class 12th Results 2025 declared at cbseresults.nic.in; follow these easy steps to check your results | DIRECT LINK



This year, more than 16 lakh students took the CBSE 12th board exam, of which 14,96,307 passed.

Girls outshone boys by over 5.94 per cent, as over 91 per cent of girls passed the exam. Region-wise, Vijaywada emerged as the best-performing region in the 12th exam, while Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh was at the bottom.