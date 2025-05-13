CBSE Class 12th Results 2025 declared at cbseresults.nic.in; follow these easy steps to check your results | DIRECT LINK

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the CBSE Class 12th Results 2025 on its official website – cbseresults.nic.in. According to a board’s press release, 88.39 per cent of students passed the CBSE Class 12th board exams 2025. The board said the passing percentage has increased by 0.41 per cent compared to last year.
This year, more than 16 lakh students took the CBSE 12th board exam, of which 14,96,307 passed. Girls outshone boys by over 5.94 per cent, as over 91 per cent of girls passed the exam. Region-wise, Vijaywada emerged as the best-performing region in the 12th exam, while Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh was at the bottom.
Region-wise pass percentage
Vijaywada: 99.60 per cent; Trivandrum: 99.32 per cent; Chennai: 97.39 per cent; Bengaluru: 95.95 per cent; Delhi West: 95.37 per cent; Delhi East: 95.06 per cent; Chandigarh: 91.61 per cent; Panchkula: 91.17 per cent; Pune: 90.93 per cent; Ajmer: 90.40 per cent; Bhubaneswar: 83.64 per cent; Guwahati: 83.62 per cent; Dehradun: 83.45 per cent; Patna: 82.86 per cent; Bhopal: 82.46 per cent; Noida: 81.29 per cent; Prayagraj: 79.53 per cent.
How to check CBSE Class 12th Results 2025
Step 1: Visit the official CBSE results website – cbseresults.nic.in
Step 2. Click on the CBSE Class 12th Results 2025 link on the homepage
Step 3. A new page will open and ask for details
Step 4. Enter the required details such as Roll Number, School Number, and Admit Card Number
Step 5. Your CBSE Class 12th Board Exam Results 2025 will appear.
Step 6. Take a printout of the results for future reference
