CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams begin nationwide

The wait is over for millions of students as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board exams for Class 10 and 12 commenced on Saturday.

More than 44 lakh students are appearing for the exams at over 7,842 centres across the country.

According to CBSE, 24.12 lakh students are taking exams in 84 subjects for Class 10, while 17.88 lakh students are appearing for Class 12 exams in 120 subjects.

Class 10 students appeared for English (Communicative) and English (Language and Literature), while Class 12 students took their Business Studies exam.

Rohash Verma, a Class 10 student, shared his experience with The Statesman, saying, “The paper was relatively simple and well-balanced but time-consuming, so we had to rush to finish it on time.”

He added that apart from the prescribed course books, he also used digital resources, which proved beneficial.

Meanwhile, Class 12 students Roshan and Sneha expressed their thoughts on the exam, stating, “We were not too nervous since we already have experience with board exams.”

“The paper was neither overly complex nor too straightforward, though some questions were tricky. The numerical questions were moderate, allowing us to complete the exam on time.”

Parents have been highly supportive, recognizing the immense pressure students face during these crucial exams.

Many are fostering a stress-free environment at home and encouraging healthy study habits to help their children stay focused and perform well.

To facilitate smooth travel for students, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has implemented special measures from February 15 to April 4, 2025.

Students carrying CBSE admit cards will be given priority during security checks at metro stations.

Tight security arrangements have been put in place at examination centers to ensure a smooth and fair examination process.

The Class 10 exams will conclude on March 18, while Class 12 students will finish their exams by April 4.