CBSE assures students: No paper leaks in 2025 Board exams, legal action against rumor-mongers

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially quashed the viral rumors surrounding a potential paper leak for the ongoing 2025 Class 10 and Class 12 board exams.

Issuing a clear statement on February 17, CBSE refuted all claims that circulated on social media platforms, describing them as “baseless rumors” intended to create panic among students and parents.

Advertisement

The Board emphasised that the annual board exams, which began on February 15, are proceeding smoothly and will continue until April 4. Over 42 lakh students from across India and abroad are participating in the exams this year, with 24.12 lakh students appearing for Class 10 and 17.88 lakh students taking Class 12 exams.

Advertisement

CBSE condemned the efforts of ‘unscrupulous elements’ spreading false information, particularly on platforms like YouTube, Facebook, and X (formerly Twitter). “It has come to the Board’s attention that certain unscrupulous elements are spreading rumors on YouTube, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and other social media platforms regarding paper leaks or claiming access to the 2025 examination question papers. These claims are baseless and are intended to create unnecessary panic,” according to the statement.

The Board warned these individuals that they would face legal consequences under CBSE’s Unfair Means rules and the Indian Penal Code (IPC). “It also warned against engaging with such misinformation, stating, “Students found involved in such activities will face consequences under CBSE’s Unfair Means rules and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC),” it claimed.

The statement further reassured students and parents that the board has implemented strict measures to maintain the integrity and fairness of the examination process.

To ensure a fair examination experience, CBSE urged students, parents, and schools to rely only on official communications from the CBSE website and verified public channels. The Board also advised parents to guide their children in avoiding unverified news and to report any suspicious activity immediately.

CBSE has also vowed to work closely with law enforcement agencies to take swift action against those responsible for spreading false claims, emphasising that legal action will be pursued to uphold the sanctity of the examination process.