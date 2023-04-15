CBI will arrest me if BJP orders to: Kejriwal

“Manish Sisodia is accused of destroying 14 of his phones. Now, ED is claiming that out of these, four phones are with them and CBI is saying that one phone is with them. If he had destroyed those phones, how then could they (the CBI and the ED) could get them? They are in fact lying to the courtsr,” Kejriwal concluded.

The chief minister further said that the agencies have not found a single penny of the ill-gotten wealth that they claim was amassed from the so-called liquor scam.

“When they found nothing in raids, they said the money had been funnelled into our Goa election campaign. Where is the proof of this? All our payments were made with cheques. Show me a single rupee of the Rs 100 crore you claim we got,” he said.

“The same policy, which they call corrupt, was introduced in Punjab and has resulted in a 50 per cent increase in revenue. It was a game-changing and transparent policy,” he said.

The CBI summoned Kejriwal to appear before the agency on April 16. AAP leaders said that Kejriwal will appear before the CBI for questioning.

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, a key aide of Kejriwal, is already in jail over alleged irregularities in the excise policy case. Sisodia was arrested by ED and CBI in the ongoing investigation of a case related to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy in Delhi.