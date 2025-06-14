CBI nabs Odisha Provident Fund employee for bribery

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) caught a Senior Social Security Assistant (SSSA), Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) Regional Office at Berhampur in Odisha’s Ganjam district while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 from a complainant.

A case was registered against the accused Anil Rath on the basis of a complaint. It was alleged that the accused demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000 from the complainant to approve the Authorized Signatory Application of the Employer, i.e., private company, on the EPFO Portal.

After negotiation the accused agreed to accept a bribe of Rs 10,000 from the complainant. CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed. The arrested EPFO employee was later sent to jail after a CBI court rejected his bail application. Further investigation is continuing, CBI said.

