CBI cracks Hisar child sexual abuse case; Accused arrested for creating and possessing CSAM

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has cracked the case of alleged rape and sexual assault involving multiple minor female victims and has arrested the accused from Haryana’s Hisar district.

The probe agency’s action comes in wake of a case that was registered on May 29, against the accused on the allegations of creating, browsing, collecting, possessing, exchanging, and uploading child sexual abuse material (CSAM) depicting children in sexual acts in electronic form and storage of pornographic material involving children.

The CBI detected the instance of child sexual abuse on its own, as till the registration of the case, the victims or their families had not reported the incidents to any law enforcement agency.

The sleuths of the federal probe agency conducted searches at the residential premises of the accused on Tuesday, which led to the recovery of incriminating electronic gadgets as well as identification of multiple victim children who were faced with alleged sexual assault, officials said.

Demonstrating qualitative investigative skills and procedural efficiency, the central probe agency detected CSAM images and videos from the INTERPOL’s International Child Sexual Exploitation (ICSE) database, while they were also found linked with Cyber Tipline Reports, which were submitted by the search engine to the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Based on the in-depth analysis of the images and videos using cyber forensic tools, it was revealed that the location of the incident was district Hisar in Haryana, which also depicted multiple victims of sexual abuse and assault by the accused.

The accused is said to have threatened the victims for over a few years and also sexually assaulted them, using them for pornographic purposes for a few years. According to the officials, further probe is continuing in this matter, and linkages are being investigated.