In a mega crackdown against the sales and distribution of online child pornography, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), on Saturday, conducted raids at 56 locations across 20 states.

Highly placed sources told a news agency that the CBI received inputs on the sales and distribution of such material on the Internet from Interpol’s Singapore-based Crime Against Child Unit.

After this, various teams of more than 200 CBI officials were formed to crackdown on the entire network of the accused involved in the crime.

“We have learnt that Cloud storage is being used by the accused in distribution of child sexual abuse material. We got inputs and developed it on our own. We located their hideouts based on technical surveillance and raids are underway,” the sources said.

The operation has been named ‘Operation MeghChakra’.

The sources said the ongoing operation was a follow up of raids which were conducted in November 2021 in connection with the same crime.

At the time, it was named ‘Operation Carbon’.

The international co-operation channels have been used by the federal probe agency to unearth the entire network of accused who are distributing child porn online.