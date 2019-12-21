A Ranchi CBI court awarded the death penalty to a man in three years old gruesome case of rape and murder on Saturday.

The sentence was pronounced by the special CBI court of AK Mishra who gave the death penalty to accused Rahul alias Rocky, who was convicted by the court on Friday.

The case is of 2016 when accused Rahul, an auto-rickshaw driver, raped a girl on finding her alone.

Rahul, a resident of Bihar’s Nalanda district, has been convicted of raping a B.Tech student from a college on December 15, 2016 at Buty colony in Ranchi. Rahul poured Mobil oil on her face and later burnt her to death. The state police and CID failed to crack the case. The case was later handed over to CBI.

An FIR was lodged by the CBI on March 28, 2018, in the matter and the agency started the investigation. Rahul was taken into custody from Lucknow jail and was later produced in the CBI court on June 22, 2019.

The CBI during its investigation found that the accused Rahul was staying as a house close to a temple in the Buty colony. He was missing following the incident.

During the investigation, police reached Rahul’s village and took his parents’ blood samples. Their blood samples matched with victim’s.

The CBI also found that Rahul was a habitual offender and he had been in Lucknow jail in connection with rape.