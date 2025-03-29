CBI arrests RML Hospital staff for alleged bribery

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a staff member of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital, New Delhi, for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹8,000 from a complainant, the agency said on Saturday.

A case was registered against the accused by the CBI based on allegations that he demanded ₹10,000 in exchange for facilitating the admission of the complainant’s relative to the hospital.

The complainant informed the agency that the accused initially demanded the bribe for admitting his brother’s wife for treatment. Following negotiations, the accused allegedly agreed to accept ₹8,000.

Acting on this information, the CBI set a trap and caught the staff member red-handed while accepting the bribe.

The agency has confirmed that further investigation is underway.

In May last year too, the CBI had uncovered a bribery racket at the same hospital.