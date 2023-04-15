CBI arrests postal engineer on bribery charge

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested an Assistant Engineer (Civil) of Postal Civil Sub Division in the Sambalpur district while demanding and accepting Rs 1.40 lakh bribe from a complainant.

The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused, Suvasish Pal, red handed while receiving the bribe money. He will be later produced at the designated Court, CBI said in a statement issued on Saturday.

The accused had allegedly demanded the bribe for releasing the balance payment of Rs 3.77 lakh towards the AMC contract given to the complainant. Another contractor, who received a bribe of Rs 18,500 from said Assistant Engineer on behalf of Executive Engineer, was also arrested.

The CBI has registered a case against the accused on the allegations that the complainant was issued the work order in December-2021 for the work of repair and maintenance of Postal Staff Quarters at New P & T Colony, Rourkela and in pursuance of which, he had completed the works amounting to Rs.19.47 lakh.

It was further alleged that against the said contract, Rs. 1.77 lakh was withheld for delay in execution and Rs. 2 lakh was withheld for test check. For releasing the withheld amount of Rs. 3.77 lakh, the Assistant Engineer allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs. 1.5 Lakh for himself and another Rs. 18,500/- for Executive Engineer from Complainant. It was also alleged that upon negotiation, the accused agreed to receive the bribe of Rs 1.22 for himself and Rs 18,500 for Executive Engineer,

Searches were conducted at the premises of the accused including at Bhubneswar, Sambalpur and Patna, which has led to recovery of certain incriminating documents, added the statement.