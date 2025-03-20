CBI arrests Delhi Police SI in Rs 2.5 lakh bribery case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested a sub-inspector of the Delhi Police for allegedly demanding and accepting Rs 2.5 lakh as a part payment of a bribe through layers of multiple hawala operators based in Mumbai, Erode in Tamil Nadu, and Delhi.

According to agency officials, a case was registered on the basis of a written complaint against the accused and other unknown persons by a complainant who operates a tours and travels business from Mumbai, who learnt that his login credentials provided to him by a private company for virtual wallets was created under a fake name.

The matter related to a private company was under investigation in an FIR lodged at the Cyber Police Station of Rohini, Delhi.

It was further alleged that the accused had issued a notice to the brother-in-law of the complainant who joined the investigation. When they appeared for the probe, the cop allegedly threatened to arrest them.

On March 19, a trap was laid by the CBI in which the hawala operator accepted a bribe of Rs 2.5 lakh at Mumbai on behalf of public servants as a part payment through layers of hawala operators based in Mumbai, Erode (TN) and New Delhi.

Sleuths of the Central agency arrested the accused in Delhi on Wednesday, and he was produced before the special Judge CBI, at a Delhi Court on Thursday.

The accused has been granted transit remand and he would be produced before designated CBI Court at Mumbai on Friday.

According to the agency, it was also alleged in the complaint that on March 7, the accused visited the residence of the complainant at Navi Mumbai and demanded a bribe of Rs 50 lakhs to clear the names from the case, or else threatened that they would be arrested.

On March 8, the accused asked the complainant to meet at a Hotel in Mumbai. When the complainant met him at the hotel, the accused again threatened the complainant, demanding a bribe.

The CBI probe revealed that after a negotiation, the accused agreed to accept a bribe of Rs 14 lakh and told the complainant that he will share the details of persons to whom the bribe was to be delivered.

During further proceedings, the complainant received the details of the hawala token number.

Further probe is underway in the matter, the agency said.