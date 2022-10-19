CBI arrests BSF official in J&K SI recruitment scam

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a Commandant (Medical) of the Border Security Force (BSF), whose name figured in the ongoing investigation into the Sub-Inspector recruitment scam that has rocked Jammu and Kashmir.

The Commandant posted in headquarters of the Jammu Frontier of BSF at Paloura here was produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Jammu, on Wednesday, a BSF spokesman said.

The J&K government has transferred the investigation of the scam to CBI after candidates came out on the streets alleging irregularities in the selection process of Sub-Inspectors by the J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB).

The CBI had earlier arrested eight accused, including a Constable of JK Police, official of CRPF and a teacher of J&K government.

The CBI had registered a case on August 3, 2022 on the request of J&K government against 33 accused including then Medical Officer, BSF Frontier, Headquarters, Paloura; then Member, JKSSB; then Under Secretary, then Section Officer (both of JKSSB); former official of CRPF; ASI of J&K Police; owner of a coaching centre at Akhnoor; private company based at Bengaluru; private persons and unknown others on the allegations of irregularities in written examination for the posts of Sub-Inspectors in the J&K Police conducted by the JKSSB on March 27, 2022. The results were declared on June 4. There were allegations regarding malpractices in the examination.

The J&K government had constituted an Inquiry Committee to look into the complaints. It was alleged that the accused entered into conspiracy with officials of JKSSB, Bengaluru-based private company, beneficiary candidates and others, and caused gross irregularities in conduct of written examination. It was further alleged that there was an abnormally high percentage of selected candidates from Jammu, Rajouri and Samba districts.

The violation of rules by JKSSB was allegedly found in assigning the task of setting the question paper to a Bengaluru-based private company. Investigation revealed the alleged payment of Rs.20 to Rs.30 lakh by the candidates and their families to the accused for accessing the question paper before the commencement of the examination, said the CBI spokesman.

Searches by the CBI were earlier conducted on August 5 at around 30 locations including Jammu, Srinagar, Bengaluru and on September 13 at 36 locations including Jammu, Srinagar, Karnal; Mahendergarh; Rewari in Haryana; Gandhidham in Gujarat; Delhi; Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh and Bengaluru in Karnataka at the premises of accused including former Chairman, JKSSB; then Controller of Examination of JKSSB, and others. Incriminating documents and digital evidence were recovered during searches.

It was found during investigation that the accused persons entered into conspiracy with touts and arranged leaked question papers for their wards. The question paper was allegedly provided in the early morning of March 27, 2022 at a house in Gangyal, Jammu. It was also revealed that certain candidates leaked question papers at the residence of the accused just a few hours before the examination. It was further alleged that the accused manipulated and tampered with the log book of the official vehicle in a deliberate attempt to destroy evidence and was also evasive throughout during the investigation, the spokesman added.