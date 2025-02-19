Logo

# India

CBI arrests 5 Railway officers and one private individual in bribery case linked to departmental exam

Officials from the central probe agency also recovered 650 grams of gold and Rs 5 lakh in cash during searches conducted as part of the ongoing investigation.

SNS | New Delhi | February 19, 2025 9:14 pm

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested six individuals, including five railway officers and a private person, in connection with an alleged bribery case related to the Railway Departmental Examination, agency officials said on Wednesday.

The CBI has uncovered a bribery network allegedly involving two Indian Railway Personnel Service (IRPS) officers and others in the office of the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Vadodara, Western Railway.

The network was reportedly involved in soliciting bribes to favor candidates in the Limited Departmental Examination of the Western Railway.

Among those arrested are a Divisional Personnel Officer (IRPS: 2008 batch), a Divisional Personnel Officer (IRPS: 2018 batch), a Deputy Chief Commercial Manager from Churchgate, Mumbai, a Deputy Station Superintendent, a Nursing Superintendent from the Divisional Railway Hospital in Sabarmati (Ahmedabad), and a private individual.

Searches were carried out at eleven locations, including Vadodara, Gujarat, leading to the recovery of a gold bar weighing 650 grams, ₹5 lakh in cash, electronic gadgets, and incriminating documents.

It is alleged that the arrested Divisional Personnel Officer had instructed the Deputy Chief Commercial Manager to compile a list of at least ten candidates willing to pay bribes for selection in the examination.

During the investigation, it was also revealed that a Nursing Superintendent in the Western Railway was intercepted while attempting to deliver 650 grams of gold to the accused Senior Divisional Personnel Officer.

Further investigation is underway, officials added.

