The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two former District Magistrates (DM) of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara, including an IAS officer Rajiv Ranjan and Itrit Hussain Rafiqui on Sunday for alleged involvement in the scam of issuance of large number of arms licenses on the basis of forged documents for money, officials said on Sunday.

During investigations conducted by CBI, “the alleged role of Itrit Hussain Rafiqui (a Kashmir Administrative Service officer) and Rajiv Ranjan, IAS, both posted then District Magistrates Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir, has been surfaced during their tenure as District Magistrates, Kupwara, and J-K from the year 2013 to 2015 and from 2015 to 2016 respectively,” an agency statement said.

The CBI had registered a case on May 17, 2018 following an FIR registered at a Police Station by Vigilance Organisation Kashmir (VOK), on the allegations that during the period 2012 to 2016, then District Magistrates/Deputy Commissioners of various districts of J-K were illegally issuing “bulk arms licenses in lieu of a monetary consideration”. CBI said

The agency has taken both the officers into its custody, a CBI spokesperson said.