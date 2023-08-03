Caught in catch-22, Afghan students in Odisha see bleak future

With an uncertain future staring at them after completion of their studies in the universities of Odisha Afghan students are desperately seeking extension of their VISA either for higher education or employment.

With economic crisis and political instability continuing to grip their motherland after the collapse of the Afghanistan government in August 2021, it’s a catch-22 situation for the Afghan students, who are unable to comprehend what is in store for them.

Amid turmoil in their homeland, the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) had extended a helping hand to them with scholarships. They now seek extension of the ICCR Scholarship Scheme for 2023-2024 saying this support will enable them to continue their higher education despite the challenging circumstances.

Around 600 Afghan students, including 400 males and 200 females, have completed their studies from various Indian universities. Of them, seven Afghan students from Odisha recently graduated.

A stranded student from Odisha expressed gratitude, saying, “We are deeply thankful to the ICCR, the Indian government, and the people of India for their support during our studies,” a stranded student from Odisha said.

Currently, we are facing various problems like visas, finances, and job permissions. We are unable to return to Afghanistan due to instability there,” he said.

Moreover, their student visas do not entitle them to work in India, and their families back home cannot support them due to the economic crisis in Afghanistan. Under Taliban rule, female students particularly face severe limitations in education and opportunities, the Afghan students felt.

“We cannot stay in India because we lack financial support as our visa restricts us from working. Additionally, without a bona-fide certificate, we cannot extend our visa. And returning to our home country is not an option due to the worse situation in Afghanistan,” they said.

We have urged the ICCR and India’s Ministry of External Affairs for extension of visa and scholarship. Though we are yet to receive a nod from the Indian government, we are very much optimistic that authorities will respond positively as they did during tying times in 2021, they observed.

With Afghanistan going through economic hardships and limited employment opportunities, the extension of the ICCR Scholarship Scheme could offer hope for these students’ dreams of a better future, they concluded.