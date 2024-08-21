‘Casting couch is there in Kollywood’: Actor Sanam Shetty calls for probe

Rattling Kollywood, Actor Sanam Shetty has alleged that ‘casting couch’ is very much prevalent in the Tamil film industry and has called for a probe similar to that in Mollywood, which has shaken the Malayalam film world.

“Certainly, it is very much happening in Tamil filmdom. We can’t deny it anymore. From my personal experience, I can vouch for that. I have posted a video just a couple of days earlier on this,” the actor told reporters at the Chennai City Police Commissioner’s office on Tuesday.

Earlier, accompanied by functionaries of an NGO engaged in women’s cause, she submitted a petition seeking permission for holding a protest against atrocities against women.

Advertisement

“I myself have received phone calls but snapped them after warning to slap the nasty dog with footwear,” she said in response to a query. “Female actors who face such situations should speak up. Women in the industry should not expect that men would fight for them. They should stand on their own.” “This is the time,” she urged fellow artistes.

“This issue is abuse of power and authority. You can say it is arrogance of power. Apart from female artistes, men are also facing sexual abuse,” said the film star, who rose to prominence with her participation in the Tamil reality show, Big Boss.

“I am not generalising. I haven’t got locked up in such situations where unethical favours are disguised as adjustments to get into a film project. It is the most cruel of all and hence one should not be desperate to trade off for a project,” she added.

On the Justice Hema Committee report, she said: “Hats off to Hema madam, the associations, the artistes and everyone who have made this report possible. I’m yet to go through it. But, it has to be appreciated. A similar probe in Tamil film industry is necessary.”

Even earlier, a Telugu actor had made allegations against a host of Tamil film stars of having sexually abused her on the promise of getting prime roles in their films. But, this time, with the Hema Committee report revelations, it remains to be seen whether Kollywood could remain a holy cow.