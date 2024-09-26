Cash for job case: SC grants bail to former TN minister Senthil Balaji

The Supreme Court on Thursday granted bail to former Tamil Nadu Minister and a lawmaker in State assembly V Senthil Balaji in an alleged money laundering case relating to ‘cash for job case’ noting that with more than 2,000 accused and over 600 prosecution witnesses’, the trial in the case is unlikely to conclude in next three to four years or take even more time and the incarceration of accused for an unreasonable period would infringe on fundamental right to speedy trial under Article 21 of the Constitution of India.

Granting bail to Senthil Balaji, a bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih noted that he has already been in custody for 15 months and under Section 4 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, under which he has been charged, the minimum sentence is three years and maximum being seven years.

Ordering enlarging Senthil Balaji on bail, Justice Abhay S Oka speaking for the bench also comprising Justice Masih, said, “… the appellant (Senthil Balagi) has been incarcerated for 15 months or more for the offences punishable under the PMLA. In the fact of the case, the trial of the scheduled offences, and consequently the PMLA offences is not likely to be completed in three to four years or even more. If the appellant’s detention is continued, it will amount to an infringement of his fundamental right under Article 21 oof the Constitution of India of speedy trial.”

While granting bail to Senthil Balaji, the court said that he would furnish a bail bond of Rs 25,00,000 with two sureties of like amount, shall not directly or indirectly contact or communicate with prosecution witnesses and the victims of the offences alleged against him, will mark his attendance at the office of the Deputy Director, ED, Chennai, every Monday and Friday between 11 am and 12 noon, appear before the investigating officer on the first Saturday of a Calendar month, surrender his passport to the special PMLA court, regularly and punctually be present before the court dealing with scheduled offences as well as the PMLA court and cooperate with the court in the early competition of the trial.

The court further said that if Senthil Balaji seeks adjournment on “non-existing or frivolous grounds” or “creates hurdles” in the early disposal of cases, the bail granted to him shall be liable to be cancelled.

Senthil Balaji had approached the top court challenging the February 28, 2024, Madras High Court order rejecting his bail plea in the PMLA case.

Senthil Balaji was arrested on June 14, 2023 in an alleged cash for job case. He was transport minister between 2011-2016 in the AIADMK government headed by the late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. It is alleged that as transport minister, money was collected from the aspirants who were promised jobs in the transport department as drivers, conductors, junior tradesmen, junior engineers and assistant engineers.

Entire racket, allegations say, was channelised through his private secretary. Three FIRs have been registered against Senthil Balaji and others and now the cases are before the trial court.