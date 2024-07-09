Cases of atrocities against Dalits increased in Tamil Nadu under DMK: BJP

The BJP on Tuesday alleged that cases of atrocities against Dalits have increased significantly in Tamil Nadu under the DMK Government.

Addressing a press conference here, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Dr. L Murugan said, “Since the DMK government came to power in Tamil Nadu, the Dalit atrocities in the state have risen to a very high magnitude. According to a survey, every year, more than 2,000 such cases are filed. Notably, these are only filed cases, considering the number of cases that are not filed, a very unfortunate associated picture would emerge.”

Referring to the recent murder of state Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president K Armstrong, Dr. Murugan said, “Two days ago, a Dalit leader was brutally murdered in Chennai. He was the BSP State President of Tamil Nadu. This unfortunate incident has exposed the reality of the DMK. This states that the law and order situation in Tamil Nadu has become extremely bad.”

Advertisement

Armstrong was hacked to death on Friday evening by a group of unidentified men near his residence in Perambur, Chennai.

Hitting out at Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, the Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting further alleged that Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Stalin don’t care if anything unfortunate happens in their INDI Alliance-ruled states.

Dr. Murugan said while the DMK Government claims that it’s the pioneer of social justice, “seeing the situation in the state, no one can see even a tinge of social justice. The reality is that Stalin doesn’t even have the moral rights to talk about social justice”.