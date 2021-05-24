The Lucknow Police has registered a case against the colleagues of 27-year-old Parth Srivastava who used to handle social media for the Uttar Pradesh information department.

Parth Srivastava had allegedly committed suicide on Wednesday, 19 May at his Lucknow residence. His family says that he left behind a suicide note in which he had blamed two of his seniors for mental harassment.

According to Rama Srivastava, Parth’s mother, he was working with the UP government social media team and committed suicide as he was “under a lot of stress and much work pressure”.

“Due to work from home, sometimes he ate breakfast in the evening, not in the morning. He left behind a suicide note in which he mentioned about the harassment by seniors. Police took away suicide note and his phone. We want justice, we are requesting Yogiji to give us justice,” Rama Srivastava was quoted as saying by The Print which also said that Parth’s sister Shivani told them that his suicide note was posted on Twitter and was being circulated widely.

Parth’s father Ravindra Nath Srivastava visited the Indra Nagar police station on Saturday and got an FIR registered against Pushpendra Singh and Shailja, his son’s colleagues

“They have been accused of harassing Parth. We have registered a case under IPC Section 306 (abetment to suicide),” said Deputy Commissioner Police (North) Rayees Akhtar.

The Lucknow Police commissionerate issued a statement on Saturday which said, “Parth Srivastava, a resident of Vaishali Enclave under Indiranagar police station, on May 19 ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan. On that day, the father of the deceased had informed the police about the unnatural death of his son.”

