Case filed against Kejriwal under Disaster Management Act: Haryana Minister

Haryana Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Vipul Goel on Wednesday said that the Haryana government has taken strong cognisance of the statement of former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal regarding Delhi’s water supply. The Haryana government has filed a case against Kejriwal in the Sonipat court under the Disaster Management Act.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Vipul Goel said this while interacting with journalists here on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Goel, while calling Kejriwal’s statement absurd and misleading, said that the Election Commission should take strict cognisance of such baseless statements. Kejriwal has indulged in cheap politics by making such allegations against Haryana, prompting the state government to take legal action.

Advertisement

The Revenue and Disaster Management Minister said that the water supplied to Delhi is the same water consumed by the President, Prime Minister, and Union Ministers. He accused Kejriwal of spreading fear not only among Delhi’s people but also among Haryana’s citizens with his false claims.

He criticised the Delhi government for completely failing to clean the Yamuna River. He accused Kejriwal of making baseless allegations against Haryana just to save his political image before the elections.

He emphasised that the people of Haryana consider the Yamuna sacred, and spreading false propaganda is both an insult to Haryana and an attempt to mislead the people of Delhi.

Goel said that Arvind Kejriwal claimed he stopped the so-called “poisonous water” from entering Delhi, but there is no evidence to support this claim. He said that Kejriwal has an old habit of covering up his failures with false statements.

The Minister further accused the Delhi government of failing to keep its promise of cleaning the Yamuna. He stated that out of 37 sewage treatment plants in Delhi, only 17 are operational, which reflects the inefficiency and negligence of the Delhi government.

He said that this mismanagement is not only affecting the people of Delhi but also those living in Haryana’s Faridabad, Palwal, and Mewat districts.