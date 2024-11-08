CAQM issues revised Environmental Compensation rates to be imposed for stubble burning

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has taken a significant step to curb stubble burning by issuing orders to ensure the imposition of revised Environmental Compensation (EC) in cases of stubble burning instances.

This directive, issued on November 7, 2024, is addressed to the Chief Secretaries of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Delhi, according to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change press release.

Pursuant to the notification of the Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Delhi region and adjoining areas (imposition, collection and utilization of environmental compensation for stubble burning) Amendment Rules, 2024 by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change vide Notification No. G.S.R. 690(E) dated November 6, rates of EC for stubble burning have been revised.

As per the changed rates as amended rules, farmers having an area of land of less than two acres who earlier paid Rs 2,500 will now have to pay Rs 5,000, the release mentioned.

Farmers having an area of land of two acres or more but less than five acres who used to pay Rs 5,000 earlier will now have to pay Rs 10000 as per the amended rules.

Farmers having an area of land of more than five acres who used to pay Rs 15,000 will now have to pay Rs 30,000.

The Commission through its Order dated November 7, has authorized all Nodal and Supervisory Officers appointed by the respective Governments in the National Capital Territory of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, NCR areas of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh to impose and collect Environmental Compensation from farmers causing air pollution by stubble burning, as per the revised rates.

This order is required to be implemented by the respective state governments with immediate effect.

The revised EC rates aim to deter farmers from engaging in stubble burning, a practice that contributes significantly to air pollution in the region.