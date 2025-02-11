Captain, soldier Killed in IED blast near Jammu border

A Captain of the Indian Army was among two soldiers killed on Tuesday in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast along the border fence on the India-Pakistan border in Akhnoor area of Jammu district.

The Northern Command of the Army identified the martyrs as Captain Karamjit Singh Bakshi and Naik Mukesh.

The White Knight Corps of the Army stated on X that the IED exploded in the Laleali area of the Akhnoor Sector during a routine fence patrol, resulting in the two fatalities. The troops are maintaining control over the area, and search operations are underway.

“White Knight Corps salutes and pays tribute to the supreme sacrifice of two gallant soldiers,” the Army stated.

It is yet to be determined whether the IED was planted by terrorists or a Pakistani agency on the patrol track.

In another incident, an Army soldier was injured in a suspected sniper attack along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera Sector of Rajouri district last evening. The soldier sustained a shoulder injury and is reported to be in stable condition.

Separately, a soldier stationed at Badami Bagh Cantonment in Srinagar allegedly died by suicide using his service rifle.

The deceased, identified as Satyajeet Kandhol from Panipat, Haryana, was serving with the 20 Rashtriya Rifles (RR). An investigation has been initiated.

The GOC White Knight Corps, along with the GOC Ace of Spades and GOC Crossed Swords Divisions, visited forward areas of Rajouri sector for an operational update on the prevailing security situation and hostile activities.

The Corps Commander commended all ranks for their vigilance and unwavering operational focus, urging them to remain prepared for all contingencies.