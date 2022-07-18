Captain, JCO killed in accidental grenade blast near LOC

An Indian Army Captain and a junior commissioned officer (JCO) were killed in an accidental grenade blast near the Line of Control (LOC) in the Mendhar Sector of Poonch district, a defence spokesman said on Monday.

The spokesman said that on the night of 17 July, an accidental grenade blast occurred, when the Indian Army troops were performing their duties along the LOC in Mendhar Sector, District Poonch.

The Grenade blast resulted in injuries to soldiers who were immediately evacuated by helicopter to Command Hospital Udhampur. During treatment, Captain Anand and Naib Subedar Bhagwan Singh succumbed to their injuries.

Capt Anand belonged to KN Jha Lane, PO – Champa Nagar, District Bhagalpur(Bihar) and Naib Subedar Bhagwan Singh belonged to Village- Pokhar Bhitta, District- Ambedkar Nagar(UP) GOC White Knight Corps and all Ranks salute the Bravehearts, for their supreme sacrifice in line of duty.

The Nation shall forever remain indebted to the bravehearts for their supreme sacrifice, said the spokesman.