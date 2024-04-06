Capitalize on the wide network for voter awareness: Himachal CEO

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Maneesh Garg has underlined the need to capitalize on the wide network for spreading awareness regarding voting in upcoming Lok Sabha and assembly bye-elections in Himachal Pradesh.

He said this while chairing a meeting of Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral participation here on Saturday, focusing on collaboration done by Election Commission of India (ECI) with partner departments and corporations.

While addressing the senior officers, he said that the election department has taken many innovative steps under the guidance of ECI to encourage the voters to come out in greater numbers in the state.

He directed the collaborating partner departments to promote voter education programs and initiatives to make the electoral process more inclusive, informative and participative by optimally utilizing their huge infrastructure across the state.

Presentations on various initiatives suggested by ECI were also showcased in the meeting.

The CEO asked the Food and Civil Supplies Department and the Civil Supplies Corporation to be more focused on voter awareness programmes to educate prospective voters by installing hoardings and banners at all petrol pumps and their Fair Price Shops.

Garg asked Indian Oil Corporation to install hoardings at all its 700 plus petrol pumps in the state at the earliest and also direct LPG distributors on the usage of danglers on the gas cylinders containing voter awareness messages.

The Bus Stands, Railway Stations can play SVEEP themed messages on their public announcement systems along with routine announcements, he added.

Additional CEO Dalip Negi also gave valuable inputs during the meeting.

Director Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Ram Kumar Gautam, Additional CEO Neelam Dulta, Senior officers of Food and HP State Civil Supplies Corporation, Indian Oil Corporation were also present among others in the meeting.