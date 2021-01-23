Delhi today reported 266 fresh cases of Covid-19 and 7 coronavirus-linked deaths, according to the Delhi government’s latest health bulletin.

These new coronavirus cases came to light following 71,850 tests, with the positivity rate being 0.37 per cent.

The national capital’s Covid caseload climbed to 6,33,542 while its coronavirus toll rose to 10,789, the health bulletin said.

In the last 24 hours 319 Covid patients recovered in the city, which took its cumulative coronavirus recoveries to 6,20,693, the health bulletin stated.

The active cases dropped to 2,060, which included 825 patients under home isolation. The total number of containment zones in Delhi stood at 1,836, the bulletin stated.

Of the 9,068 hospital beds reserved for Covid patients in Delhi, 8,125 remained vacant.

The dedicated Covid care centres had 7,246 of their 7,392 beds vacant. Delhi had yesterday recorded 227 Covid cases and 8 deaths, even as its positivity rate had plunged to 0.28 per cent.

Its tally of active coronavirus cases had then dipped to 2,120.

The city had on 20 January recorded 228 coronavirus infections and 10 deaths, even as the total number of Covid tests conducted in the city had till then crossed the onecrore mark.

These cases were detected out of 63,161 tests with the positivity rate standing at 0.36 per cent. Delhi had on 19 January recorded 231 Covid cases and 10 deaths. These cases were detected out of 72,441 tests.

The positivity rate was 0.32 per cent. The recovery rate was then 97.93 per cent.

The national capital had on 18 January reported 161 coronavirus cases ~ the lowest in nearly nine months ~ with a positivity rate of 0.32 per cent. It had recorded 293 cases on 26 April, according to official data.

“The fresh cases and actives cases both have come down a lot. Seems, the situation is lot under control now in Delhi,” Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain had told reporters earlier this week.

As many as 585 Covid cases were reported in Delhi on January 1 and 494 on January 2, 424 on January 3, 384 on January 4, and 442 on January 5, 654 on January 6, 486 on January 7 and 444 on January 8, 519 on January 9 and 399 on January 10, 306 on January 11 and 386 on January 12, and 357 on January 13 and 340 on January 14. Delhi’s coronavirus infection cases stood at 295, 299, 246 and 231 respectively from 15 to 18 January.