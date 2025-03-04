Need for enhancing capacity building of medical officers: Nadda

Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda on Tuesday said there is a need for enhancing the capacity building of medical officers to achieve required results of healthcare schemes at the grassroots level.

The Minister made the statement at the ninth meeting of Mission Steering Group (MSG) of National Health Mission (NHM) at the Bharat Mandapam here. The MSG is the highest policy-making and steering institution under the NHM, providing broad policy direction and governance for the health sector.

Advertisement

Nadda commended the NHM for its achievements and thanked the MSG for its role in ensuring the outputs of different initiatives and schemes.

Advertisement

He stressed on the need to ensure the translation of agendas and objectives of different health schemes for which he underlined the importance of the roles of officers like the Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) at the ground level.

Citing the administrative hindrances, he suggested the need for training and capacity building exercises so that CMOs capacities can be utilised in the best way possible that will pave way for achieving required results of healthcare schemes at the grassroots level.

Lauding the role of ASHA workers, the Minister emphasized on the need for their further empowerment and welfare through revised incentives for routine activities, and providing enhanced honorariums.

During the meeting, the MSG was apprised about the achievements made under NHM during the past few years while marking the future targets for different missions. For the first time, Pradhan Mantri-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) was also included in the MSG.

Presentations on achievements and future targets of NHM and PM-ABHIM were also made that covered the developments made under the Mission, its components and agenda for the future.