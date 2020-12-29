Superstar Rajinikanth on Tuesday announced that he will not be entering politics due to his health conditions.

In a statement released by the actor announced his decision and said it ‘pains’ him to make such an announcement after he said that the he would contest for the upcoming Tamil Nadu elections and said it was ‘a wonder and miracle’.

In his letter, actor Rajinikanth said, “With extreme sadness, I say that I can’t enter politics. I alone know the pain I went through while announcing this decision,”

“This decision of mine will disappoint my fans and people but please forgive me. I will serve the people without entering electoral politics,” he said in the letter he posted on his social media handle.

The announcement comes at the time when Rajnikanth was released from hospital in Hyderabad on Sunday after being treated for blood pressure fluctuations. He was filming for his film ‘Annathe.’

The superstar citied his health conditions and said due to which he was hospitalised and a lot of people had lost their jobs. In his letter he said, “My health is the reason for these hardships. I see this as a warning sent by the Almighty,” The actor said that once he starts a party he will not win if he camp gains virtually. “All those with enough political experience will not deny this fact,” he said

He indicated that he did not want to sound chivalrous by saying he will join politics despite his health concerns and that he did not want to “make a victim” of his supporters now.

He thanked the supporters and the functionaries of Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM) and said that there efforts will not go in vain. “When I had met the district functionaries on November 30, you had said that my health is important and any decision that I take will be acceptable. I will not forget that. I bow my head to all of you for your love and affection for me. RMM will function as usual”, he added.

In October, Rajinikanth was advised by doctors to stay away from dust and heat. His immune system has been weak after renal transplant which made him more susceptible to the coronavirus. He confirmed this information after a letter was leaked.

On December 3, Rajinikanth had announced his decision to launch the party and contest the elections. He said, “It is now or never.”