West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday warned those holding influential positions against hiding COVID-19 infection and advised foreign returnees to get themselves tested at the earliest.

This comes as son of an IAS officer in Kolkata, who returned from the UK on Sunday, possibly came into contact with many before testing positive for coronavirus, becoming Bengal’s first case.

Interacting with the media, Mamata said that those returning from abroad should go into isolation if needed. “A disease is not individual specific. Anybody can catch a disease. Don’t spread rumours. Don’t be in denial about the disease just because you are influential,” the chief minister said.

According to the state health department, the 18-year-old youth was advised hospitalisation on Monday itself, a day after he returned from the UK, after the authorities came to know that he had attended a birthday party abroad in which a number of invitees later contracted the disease.

But he did not turn up, and instead his parents took him to the state-run MR Bangur Hospital where the nodal official and another care giver attended him without any protective gear. Both of them have now been asked not to come to the hospital.

The student’s mother, a senior bureaucrat in the state government, also went to the secretariat Nabanna — the same building where the Chief Minister also has her office — and attended several meetings a day before her son tested positive.

On Wednesday, there was virtual panic at Nabanna after it came to light that the youth had tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus.

The staff were seen using disinfectants, while a number of senior home department officials, including the top bureaucrats, skipped office and were believed to be under self-quarantine at home, awaiting the results of the tests conducted on the youth’s mother. The results are likely to come on Wednesday night or Thursday morning.

An angry chief minister lashed out, “You can’t claim VIP status and avoid COVID-19 tests”.

“I welcome whoever is coming. But I am not welcoming the disease, sorry. You can’t suddenly come from abroad and go off to shopping malls without getting tested and then 500 people get affected…Just because someone from my family is influential so I don’t test… I don’t support this,” she was quoted as saying by NDTV.

Meanwhile, TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty will be home quarantined for 14 days as she returned from London today.